Technavio estimates the global chemiluminescence analyzer market to grow by USD 5.04 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the increasing geriatric population. However, the lack of accessibility and affordability of diagnostic tests in developing countries might challenge growth.

Chemiluminescence Analyzer Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the benchtop CLA segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the advanced features of benchtop CLAs such as auto dilution, reflex, and reruns without operator intervention and their increased use in diagnostic labs. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Chemiluminescence Analyzer Market: Geography Landscape

34% of the market's growth originated from Europe in 2019. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of communicable and non-communicable diseases such as cancer and improved patient access to precision medicine are driving the growth of the market in Europe.

The UK, Germany, and France are the key markets for chemiluminescence analyzers in Europe. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Major Three Chemiluminescence Analyzer Market Vendors:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories operates its business through segments such as Established Pharmaceuticals Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The company offers ARCHITECT i1000SR. It is an automatic immunoassay analyzer that is designed for lower and mid-volume laboratories.

bioMérieux SA

bioMérieux SA operates its business through segments such as Clinical applications and Industrial applications. The company offers MINI VIDAS. It is a compact automated immunoassay system based on the Enzyme Linked Fluorescent Assay principles and is used for all types of analysis such as serology, immunochemistry, and antigen detection.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. operates its business through segments such as Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental Applied Solutions. The company offers a wide range of CLAs for industry and laboratory use.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

