Technavio estimates the global forensic technologies market to grow by USD 8.88 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Forensic Technologies Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is driven by the demand for better investigation methods. However, inherent issues in forensic science might challenge growth.

Forensic Technologies Market: Technique Landscape

Based on the technique, the market saw maximum growth in the capillary electrophoresis segment. The segment is driven by technological advances and the extensive use of the capillary electrophoresis technique in the isolation and comparison of DNA and blood proteins. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Forensic Technologies Market: Geography Landscape

31% of the market's growth originated from North America in 2019. Factors such as the growing crime rate and government initiatives to combat issues such as homicides and drug trafficking in the US, Canada, and Mexico are driving the growth of the market in North America.

The US is the critical market for forensic technologies in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Major Three Forensic Technologies Market Vendors:

AB SCIEX LLC

AB SCIEX LLC operates its business through the Unified product segment. The company offers a comprehensive range of forensic analysis solution for anti-doping and forensic toxicology that are easy to incorporate into existing laboratory operations.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. operates its business through segments such as Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The company offers a line of products such as controlled substances/seized drugs, doping control, forensic toxicology, and workplace drug testing among others.

Cytiva

Cytiva operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a line of laboratory filtration products such as blot membranes, dipstick pads, lateral flow pads, and flow through membranes among others under the product line Whatman DX components.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

