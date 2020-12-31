2020 Hongik University Visual Communication Design Graduation Committee: 2020 Hongik University Visual Communication Design Graduates Exhibition .zip

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2020 / Hongik University Visual Communication Design Graduates' exhibition, titled '.zip' and featuring the works of the university's seniors, will be open online on December 15th. The underlying theme of the exhibition is '.zip', which refers to a file format that can compress and store data. These types of files can be compressed and decompressed.

Indeed, the exhibition '.zip' is a compressed file in itself, as it distills the 4 years of hard work of each senior student, but at the same time, it decompresses all the work of Visual Communication Design seniors of the university and opens it for viewing. A graduates' exhibition is an ironic place; it needs to show a collective theme of Hongik University Visual Communication Design, but each individual's strengths need to shine through in detail. The students have come up with a successful solution to this irony.

Just like the way each file under the name of '.zip' can be decompressed and recategorized by the user, the works of each student can exist as a self-standing entity or part of a big organization, depending on how they are categorized.

The viewer can view the works of the seniors in classes, zipper-bags or tags. In addition, a viewer may .zip the images of the works they like while viewing for later collection. Ieumdari program, another event held during graduation for 7 days after the opening of the exhibition, viewers can tune in to the docents of each class explaining each work, or participate in small-talks and workshops run by current designers.

Media Contact

Company: 2020 Hongik University Visual Communication Design Graduation Committee

Contact: Curie Lee (Committee Chair)

E-mail: hongiksidi@gmail.com

Phone: +82 10-8201-1160

Website: http://www.hivcdgw2020.com

SOURCE: 2020 Hongik University Visual Communication Design Graduation Committee

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/622758/2020-Hongik-University-Visual-Communication-Design-Graduates-Exhibition-zip