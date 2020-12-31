AES and Siemens will remain major shareholders and will continue to support Fluence's long-term growth. The company currently has 2.4 GW of projects deployed or awarded across 24 countries and territories worldwide.From pv magazine USA Global energy storage provider Fluence said it will receive US$125 million from the Qatar Investment Authority through a private placement transaction. Net proceeds will be used to further develop the company's product offerings, particularly digital products, and deployment of existing products in more markets around the world. AES and Siemens will remain major ...

