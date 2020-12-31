Capital Dynamics' Clean Energy Infrastructure unit previously acquired a 30% stake in Arlington Valley Solar Energy II as part of the acquisition of three PV projects from LS Power in November.With its latest investment in U.S. solar, Swiss asset manager Capital Dynamics has acquired full ownership of Arlington Valley Solar Energy II, a 175 MWdc (125 MW) PV project in Maricopa County, Arizona. Capital Dynamics' Clean Energy Infrastructure (CEI) unit completed the acquisition of the remaining 69.98% interest in Arlington Valley Solar Energy II from funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...