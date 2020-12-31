DJ Halyk Bank partially prepaid its $750million Eurobond issue

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) Halyk Bank partially prepaid its $750million Eurobond issue 31-Dec-2020 / 11:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Halyk Bank partially prepaid its $750million Eurobond issue 31 December 2020 Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan ("Halyk Bank") (LSE: HSBK; KASE: HSBK, HSBKd; AIX: HSBK, HSBK.Y) partially prepaid its USD 750,000,000 Eurobond issue bearing 5.5% coupon rate due 2022 (the Notes). The partial prepayment was made for the amount of USD 300,000,000 on 31 December 2020 (the coupon payment date) together with the interest accrued but unpaid. The partial prepayment was made to bondholders proportionally to their holdings of the Notes. The prepayment was made in accordance with the Terms and Conditions of the Notes (Condition 8 (?) "Redemption at the option of the Bank"). About Halyk Bank Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019. With total assets of KZT 9,999.1bn as at 30 September 2020, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender. The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 613 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank also operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com - ENDS- For further information, please contact: Halyk Bank Mira Kassenova +7 727 259 04 30 MiraK@halykbank.kz Margulan Tanirtayev +7 727 259 04 53 Margulant@halykbank.kz Nurgul Mukhadi +7 727 330 16 77 NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 90674 EQS News ID: 1158053 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2020 05:30 ET (10:30 GMT)