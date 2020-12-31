Technavio has been monitoring the customs audit market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.10 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201231005090/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the Customs Audit Market from 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the customs audit market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by the service, which is the leading segment in the market?

The customs audit services are the leading segment in the market.

What are the major trends in the market?

The emergence of new customs regulations like voluntary disclosures is the major trend in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5%.

Who are the top players in the market?

Baker Tilly International Ltd., BDO International Ltd., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Ernst Young Global Ltd., Grant Thornton International Ltd, KPMG International Ltd., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Schenker AG, United Parcel Service Inc, and XPO Logistics Inc. are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the increasing demand for an efficient supply chain. However, the concerns over cybersecurity breaches will challenge growth.

How big is the APAC market?

35%of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Baker Tilly International Ltd., BDO International Ltd., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Ernst Young Global Ltd., Grant Thornton International Ltd, KPMG International Ltd., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Schenker AG, United Parcel Service Inc, and XPO Logistics Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing demand for an efficient supply chain will offer immense growth opportunities, the concerns over cybersecurity breaches are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this customs audit market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Customs Audit Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Customs audit market is segmented as below:

Service Customs Audit Customs Advisory

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA



Customs Audit Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The customs audit market report covers the following areas:

Customs Audit Market Size

Customs Audit Market Trends

Customs Audit Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the emergence of new customs regulations like voluntary disclosures as one of the prime reasons driving the customs audit market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Customs Audit Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist customs audit market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the customs audit market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the customs audit market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of customs audit market vendors

