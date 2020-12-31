NuEyes Technologies Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With Start Engine

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2020 / ?NuEyes, a pioneer in the field of augmented reality smart glass technology, announces the launch of its Equity Crowdfunding Campaign on Start Engine https://www.startengine.com/nueyes. The timing for NuEyes' crowdfunding campaign has never been better, given the expansion and convergence of a growing AR and VR market and the growing need for advanced visual technology. The funds from the crowdfunding campaign will be used to accelerate growth in sales and marketing.

Since 2016, NuEyes has launched four different AR/VR solutions, spanning the market from low vision and medical needs to now addressing the needs for training and learning, as well as enterprise and government with the launch of the new Pro 3 smart glass product line. NuEyes has experienced significant growth this year, and Q3 year-over-year quarter growth was up over 102%.

"It has been an exciting year at NuEyes! We were able to launch multiple products, bring on a new Executive, and experience sales growth. As we looked to our next round of funding, I wanted to not only engage with accredited and non-accredited investors but more importantly engage with investors that believe in our mission to enhance vision where it matters most! What we do is far from easy, so to have supportive investors that are just as passionate about our mission as we are is why we decided to launch our crowdfunding campaign on Start Engine," said Mark Greget, CEO and Founder of NuEyes.

To learn more about NuEyes Technologies and the opportunity for equity investment during the current limited-time funding round, please visit https://www.startengine.com/nueyes.

Start Engine is one of the leading equity crowdfunding platforms in the U.S., where everyday people can find and invest in early-growth companies and startups. Start Engine has helped more than 350 companies raise $150M+ from a community of over 250,000 prospective investors. Based in Los Angeles, the company was created in 2015 by Howard Marks, co-founder of Activision, and Ron Miller.



ABOUT NUEYES TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

NuEyes is a veteran-owned smart glass technology company based in Orange County, California, that was launched in January 2016 to assist those with eye conditions such as macular degeneration, glaucoma and retinitis pigmentosa. Over the past 4 years, the company has seen extensive sales growth and has obtained Federal, State and Insurance reimbursement for its devices. NuEyes addresses a multitude of augmented reality markets including low vision and medical, training, government, and enterprise. With the leadership of NuEyes having over 16 years of combined experience in this space, we understand what it takes to successfully bring a new product line to market.

