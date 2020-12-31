Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Greenspan Co./Adjusters International Initiates Holiday Giving Campaign Source: The Greenspan Co./Adjusters International

TORONTO -- Facedrive's TraceSCAN COVID-19 Contact Tracing Solution to Be Implemented by Manitoba First Nation Source: Facedrive Inc.

MILFORD, Mass. -- Waters' 2020 Sustainability Report Highlights Continued Progress of its Environmental, Social and Governance Initiatives Source: Waters Corporation

HERNDON, Va. -- Northwest Federal Credit Union Foundation Provides Unprecedented Community Support During Tumultuous Year Source: Northwest Federal Credit Union Foundation

NEW YORK -- Moody's Corporation Elects Lloyd W. Howell, Jr. to Board of Directors Source: Moody's Corporation Investor Relations

CHICAGO -- Ventas Earns Fourth Consecutive Nareit Health Care Leader in the Light Award; Included on Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies for 2021; and Maintains Leadership Position in Key ESG Reporting Indices Source: Ventas, Inc.

TORONTO -- Facedrive Welcomes Phil Fontaine, Former National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, as Strategic Advisor to Facedrive Source: Facedrive Inc.

DALLAS -- Atmos Energy Releases 2020 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report Source: Atmos Energy Corporation

LONDON -- P&G Commits to 2,021 Acts of Good in 2021 and Inspires Millions through Lead with Love Campaign Source: P&G

BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- Walmart business and philanthropy come together to help fight hunger this holiday season Source: Walmart Inc.

TORONTO -- Facedrive Foods Continues on Growth Trajectory, Expanding Into Ethnic Foods Segment and Enhancing Health Safety Measures Source: Facedrive Inc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Sealed Air Announces Support of the World Food Programme's Innovation Accelerator Source: Sealed Air Corporation

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Schnitzer Steel Releases Fiscal Year 2020 Sustainability Report Source: Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

MCLEAN, Va. -- In a Year Like No Other, Hilton Grows to Milestone 1 Million Rooms and Responds to Pandemic with Innovations for Guests, Positive Impact for Communities Source: Hilton

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Publix Responds to Urgent Need at Florida Food Banks Source: Publix Super Markets

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- ZoomInfo Platform Empowers Digital Wish to Aid Students Without Home Internet Access During Pandemic Source: ZoomInfo

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- State Auto Releases 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report Source: State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company

TORONTO -- Facedrive Health Partners with Safe-Tech Training to Implement TraceSCAN Contact Tracing Solutions Across Canada Source: Facedrive Inc.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Agilent Releases 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report Source: Agilent Technologies Inc.

GENEVA -- STALICLA Translates its Novel Precision Medicine Approach for Autism Spectrum Disorder into Clinical Development with First Patient in Phase 1b Trial of STP1 Source: STALICLA

PARIS -- Teleperformance Wins Third Consecutive Great Place to Work award in China Source: Teleperformance

TORONTO -- Facedrive Health's Contact-Tracing Technology TraceSCAN Secures Federal Certification from Innovation, Science and Economic Development of Canada (ISED) Source: Facedrive Inc.

BOSTON -- Vanguard Renewables Launches Farm Powered Strategic Alliance with a Call to Action for Food Manufacturers and Retailers Source: Vanguard Renewables

PITTSBURGH -- Alcoa Earns New Certifications From the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) at Three Additional Locations in Europe Source: Alcoa

PRINCETON, N.J. -- NRG Energy Becomes First North American Company to Issue Sustainability-Linked Bond Source: NRG Energy Inc.

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan -- ASE Technology Holding Achieves Double CDP 'A' Listing for Global Climate and Water Stewardship Source: ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

PARIS -- Teleperformance Named Great Place to Work in the USA Source: Teleperformance

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. -- Watts Water Technologies Named One of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2021" By Newsweek Source: Watts Water Technologies, Inc

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Gap Inc. Joins Both U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol and Textile Exchange's 2025 Sustainable Cotton Challenge as Part of Its Strengthened Commitment Toward Its Goal of 100% Sustainable Cotton By 2025 Source: U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol and Gap Inc.

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. -- Aptar Recognized with Prestigious 'A' Score on the CDP Climate Change Assessment Source: AptarGroup, Inc.

TOKYO -- Kao Becomes First Japanese Company Rated Triple A by CDP Source: Kao Corporation

NEW YORK -- Moody's Recognized with CDP's Prestigious 'A' Score for Climate Action Source: Moody's Corporation Investor Relations

CINCINNATI -- Fifth Third Bank Announces $2.8 Billion Investment to Accelerate Racial Equity, Equality and Inclusion Source: Fifth Third Bank

WALL, N.J. -- New Jersey Resources Recognized as One of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek Source: New Jersey Resources

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Amazon Donates $2.25 Million to The Housing Fund to Help Preserve Homeownership for Hundreds of Nashville Residents Amid Ongoing Challenges of 2020 Source: Amazon

TORONTO -- Air Canada and Facedrive Inc. to Expand Scope of TraceSCAN Contact Tracing Technology Pilot into 2021 Source: Facedrive Inc.

