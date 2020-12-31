Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
Cannabis-Blue-Chips in der Klemme: Christina Lake ist die Lösung! Übernahmespekulation!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.12.2020 | 13:28
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Directorate Change

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, December 31

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC ("the Company")

LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GP172

Retirement of a Director

In conformity with Listing Rule 9.6.14R the Company notifies the market that Philip Kay has retired from the Board of the Company today (31 December 2020).

There are no further matters to be disclosed under LR 9.6.14R.

Natalia de Sousa

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Tel: 01737 837846

31 December 2020

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.