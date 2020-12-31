Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Directorate Change
PR Newswire
London, December 31
Fidelity Japan Trust PLC ("the Company")
LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GP172
Retirement of a Director
In conformity with Listing Rule 9.6.14R the Company notifies the market that Philip Kay has retired from the Board of the Company today (31 December 2020).
There are no further matters to be disclosed under LR 9.6.14R.
Natalia de Sousa
FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
Tel: 01737 837846
31 December 2020
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de