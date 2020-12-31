Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Directorate Change

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC ("the Company")

LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GP172

Retirement of a Director

In conformity with Listing Rule 9.6.14R the Company notifies the market that Philip Kay has retired from the Board of the Company today (31 December 2020).

There are no further matters to be disclosed under LR 9.6.14R.

Natalia de Sousa

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Tel: 01737 837846

31 December 2020