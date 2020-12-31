The renewable energy division of the Portuguese power company has concluded a $684 million deal with Canadian investment group Connor, Clark & Lunn Infrastructure for a wind and solar portfolio in the United States.EDP Renováveis (EDPR), the renewable division of Portuguese power company EDP, has completed the sale of an 80% stake in a wind and solar portfolio with an installed capacity of 563 MW located in the United States to Canadian investment group Connor, Clark & Lunn Infrastructure for $684 million. CC&L Infrastructure announced in September that it had entered into an agreement with EDPR ...

