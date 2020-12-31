Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
Cannabis-Blue-Chips in der Klemme: Christina Lake ist die Lösung! Übernahmespekulation!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q249 ISIN: ES0127797019 Ticker-Symbol: EDW 
Tradegate
30.12.20
12:39 Uhr
22,650 Euro
-0,350
-1,52 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
PSI-20
1-Jahres-Chart
EDP RENOVAVEIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EDP RENOVAVEIS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,80022,85030.12.
22,95023,05030.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EDP RENOVAVEIS
EDP RENOVAVEIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EDP RENOVAVEIS SA22,650-1,52 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.