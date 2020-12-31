SEATech Ventures Corp.: SEATech Updates Shareholders

KUALA LUMPUR / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2020 / SEATech Ventures Corp. (OTC PINK:SEAV) today announced that it has successfully listed its shares on the OTC Markets.

Statement from the CEO and New Years Address to Shareholders

Dear Shareholders,

Happy New Year to all our shareholders, partners, and colleagues! As we conclude 2020 and prepare for the New Year, we would like to seize this opportunity to reflect on the milestones SEATech Ventures has reached and the achievements we have accomplished throughout the year.

South East Asia Economic Recovery Plan Post COVID-19 Pandemic

It has been said that the COVID-19 global pandemic was an introduction of a necessary evil to the world of commerce in that it has forced businesses to diverge from conventional business approaches and ideologies. Though businesses and economies have suffered during this time, economic recovery is forthcoming especially with a radical economic rebooting plan. In fact, growth is still experienced in certain sectors.

South East Asia (SEA) countries have adopted a wide-scope approach to their economic recovery plan. A recent study by PwC accurately summarized the themes of each SEA economic recovery plans into five focus areas, stating digital economy, regional enterprise growth, fostering of innovation, future-proofing labor force, and a net-zero climate future. Another recent joint-study by Google LLC & Temasek Holdings showed that Vietnam and Indonesia's digital economies have both experienced double-digit growth in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of 16% & 11% respectively. Meanwhile, SEA as a whole reached USD $100B GMV in 2020 alone despite the global pandemic. This growth in GMV is projected to exceed USD $300B in 2025 and is a clear indication that digital economy in SEA will continue to strengthen and SEATech Ventures will sign up more clients for our mentoring and advisory services.

In summary, the global pandemic has taught us that the prevalence of internet access has altered our way-of-life and consumer habits, while digitalization is now a necessity of business survival. As the CEO of SEATech Ventures, I'm challenged and pleased by such promising opportunities and transformation trends in SEA. This is our key market in which our company aims to increase its footprint and operations in the coming years after international borders reopen. With strong economic growth comes great opportunities for SEATech Ventures as we continue to target tech companies in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam. We will offer mentorship in funding strategy, advisory for business expansion and consulting services in preparing high growth Asia tech companies for public listing on the US Equity Markets. It is therefore my strong conviction that SEATech Ventures will continue to prosper by signing up more tech companies that propel the SEA digital economic growth and the new opportunities that arise from the economy stimulus programs rolled out by various SEA economies.

SEATech Ventures Business Model

SEATech Ventures is a company engaged in providing business mentoring, nurturing, and incubation services relating to client businesses and corporate development advisory services to entrepreneurs in the broader technology industry, but with a specific focus on the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry. We at SEATech Ventures believe tech-based entrepreneurs are the crucial catalysts of positive transformation across every aspect of our society and economy. As South East Asian entrepreneurs continue to grow and mature, we consider it our mission to assist them in expanding globally as SEATech Ventures has always been a firm believer that the most transformative companies in the future will originate from the South East Asia region. Hence, SEATech Ventures intends to build an ecosystem of tech companies through our mentorship, incubation and advisory programs which our clients would benefit from. This intention also aligns with SEATech Ventures' ambition of becoming a leading Technology Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) company in Asia. The main business function and revenue streams of SEATech Ventures are the followings:-

Building an extensive Asian emerging and high-growth tech-firm ecosystem

Providing consulting and incubation services for startups to scale-up

Promoting linkages and synergies between technology companies within the ecosystem

Identifying fast growing tech companies in SEA and incubate/groom them to be the next Asia unicorns

Providing corporate investors with an investment exit plan

Providing SEATech Academy training programs to nurture future CEOs & CFOs

Clients signed by SEATech in 2020

2020 has been an exciting and busy year for SEATech Ventures despite COVID-19. We have successfully signed up 3 companies to whom we will provide mentoring and incubation services in order to prepare them to go public on the US Equity Markets. These companies include AsiaFIN Holdings Corp, JOCOM Holdings Corp, and catTHIS Holdings Corp. This is a clear demonstration of our innovative business model's resilience against the fluctuations of the economic landscape. Further details on these companies will be announced in the near future.

SEATech Venture (SEAV) Share Listing

One of the biggest achievements and milestones SEATech reached in 2020 is being listed on the US OTC Market. With that, SEATech shares will now be available for trading on the OTC using the newly obtained ticker symbol: SEAV.

Mr. CHIN, Chee Seong, CEO, Director

SEATech Ventures Corp.

Info@seatech-ventures.com

Contact Stephano Wang, Corporate Finance.

Tel (+6) 012-913-8873

stephanowang@seatech-ventures.com

About SEATech Ventures Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, SEATech Ventures Corp. (OTC PINK:SEAV) (a Nevada corporation) aspires to nurture and incubate emerging growth technology companies in South East Asia that aim to become tomorrow's Asia unicorns. SEATech Ventures is an incubation platform, pools together talents that are equipped with technical, market developmental and financial expertise. We provide mentoring and consultancy on growth strategy through business combination and integration for companies to expand their business across Asia. We advise companies to monetize, capitalize and securitize their businesses by providing funding strategy which includes equity crowd funding, private-placement and go public. With a vast experience in business and ventures, our key management team possess the business acumen and have access to a network of managing partners across Asia who commit to introduce high quality deal-flows to us. SEATech Ventures is well positioned to be recognized as an influential Asian Corporate Venture Capital firm in transforming, securitizing, capitalizing and internationalizing Asia technology companies. For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.seatech-ventures.com

Forward Looking Statement

This letter to the investors contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties involving the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "future", "intend", and similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors should be aware that all forward-looking statements contained within this letter are good faith estimates of management as of the date that this letter is written. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for numerous reasons as described in the company website.

SOURCE: SEATech Ventures Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/622762/SEATech-Updates-Shareholders