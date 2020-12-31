betterU Education Corp.: betterU Makes Significant Advances During 2020

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2020 / betterU Education Corp. (TSXV:BTRU)(FSE:5OGA) (the "Company" or "betterU") is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Company and the advances made over this last year. The following is a summary of the updates and agreements closed with individual press releases to follow in the new year.

Announced early 2020, betterU launched their beta version of their Enterprise SaaS Skills Development Platform called 'Ready-To-Go'. While the Company was also impacted by the pandemic and many deals slowed in their development, betterU continued to push forward with Ready-To-Go and the beta clients with great success. The Company has advanced the platform from approximately 300 hosted courses in early 2020 to now over 3,700 courses across 200 categories. Combined with 800+ job role and 1,000+ subject based assessments, operating through a robust Learning Management System, betterU's Ready-To-Go platform has gained a lot of interest around the world as the easiest all-in-one corporate solution for skills development and helping support job readiness.

While betterU's beta program took a little longer to advance due to the slowdown in the market, the feedback from their clients provided valuable insight into finalizing a scalable, flexible, customizable, adaptable, multilingual solution that supports not only companies and governments, but also students, employees, underemployed and unemployed.

"I am so proud of the dedication and hard work of our team, board, advisors and partners that have worked closely with myself and betterU over this year to accomplish all that we have considering the circumstances. While there is still much work to do ahead of us, we now have proven solutions to achieve great results in 2021." said Brad Loiselle, CEO betterU

In addition to the business update, the filing of the audited financial statements, MD&A and other related materials have been completed by the Company and DNTW and are in process to being made available on SEDAR. The delay in completion of the Audit was primary due to lack of responses from third-party confirmations with no material changes over last years audit. betterU is also currently working with their corporate legal team, Denton LLP and the Company's Board of Directors to finalize the set-up of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) as well as working to ensure all disclosures are properly filed with TSXV and regulatory bodies to support trade resumption. The timelines and process are unknown at this time and the Company will provide updates after receiving notification from TSXV.

The following are the advancements that company has been making over 2020:

Unicaf and betterU execute strategic partnership and reseller agreement with plans to support thousands of students across Africa. Unicaf offers one of the most generous scholarship programmes available today having awarded so far over $100 million to more than 30,000 eligible applicants in 156 countries around the world. Full details of the partnership will be announced in January 2021.

NRCM and betterU execute strategic partnership and reseller agreement to support both business and the mass market of Morocco. NCRM, a subsidiary of MEDTECH Group, and 25 years focused on the technology industries include Banking, Retail and Governmental Operators. betterU and NRCM have already completely joint proposals for several government contracts and currently working on more. Full details of the partnership will be announced in January 2021.

Fuel Online and betterU execute strategic partnership and reseller agreement to support corporate skills development programs across 18 African countries. Fuel Online currently provides vocational training to over 200,000 people per week and the addition of betterU's skills programs and platform will provide the next level of skills development programs. betterU will also be adding Fuel Online's programs to their offering. Full details of the partnership will be announced in January 2021.

Paramount Staffing (USA) notified betterU on October 29th that they were selected as the only partner for skills development, with plans to develop a long-term partnership. In early 2020, Paramount Staffing, a $200+ Million people company and subsidiary of Proman, a $3 Billion staffing company headquartered in France, became one of betterU's first beta customers for Ready-To-Go. Over the year, even during the constraints of the pandemic, betterU delivered top quality content, support and services. Paramount had been working with multiple learning providers that were inherited through their acquisitions over the years and decided after an extensive review that betterU was their partner of choice. Hear from their VP of Sales in this Video Testimonial. Full details of the opportunity will be announced in January 2021 as betterU and Paramount work to develop their combined 3-5 year plans.

betterU launched Skills Council of Canada (SSC) https://skillscouncil.ca/ to support a developing initiative to help upwards of 5,000 students across Canada to gain work experience and essential skills to be job ready. betterU's brand SSC, will provide Work Integrated Learning (WIL) and skills development programs through betterU's WIL+Skills platform with a core focus on Indigenous people and more vulnerable communities across Canada. betterU started their marketing and outreach campaigns October 2020 after receiving written approval from our collaborative partners. Outreach included connecting with Canadian educators, corporates, government, and Indigenous leaders, now with multiple partnership underway. Full details of this opportunity and associated partners will be announced in January 2021.

betterU's beta skills program successful with Canada's Positive Venture Group (PVG) . betterU had curated multiple programs to be added to PVG's branded platform which included over 200 learning paths focused on financial related jobs. PVG launched the first batch of courses for all employees which resulted with high reviews and success. Full details of the partnership growth will be announced in January 2021.

betterU launches their beta Reseller / Franchisee (Partners) program to support e-learning leaders looking to add Ready-To-Go to their own services or launch their own branded skills development platform, "powered by betterU". The Partners model would enable those who already have a network of corporate partners or clients with the opportunity to support them in providing access to betterU's thousands of courses, assessments, and a fully managed betterU service. betterU's all-in-one skills platform has been developed to support scalability with a function that operates similar to a franchise. In order to grow betterU's global reach, and network of sales partners, while ensuring betterU maintains control over the network, the Partners model is being tested. betterU is currently negotiating with possible Partners and full details of the partnership structure will be announced earlier 2021.

betterU established 100% owned operating entity, betterU Europe Ltd ("BEL") in Dublin Ireland to help support developing opportunities for betterU across Africa and Europe.

betterU's Corporate website is currently being updated with company advancements, programs, products and services. https://corporate.betteru.ca

betterU has many more growing opportunities in the pipeline including three completed RFPS for opportunities in the USA, Africa and Morocco. betterU has already been short listed for two of the RFPs and if successful will be announced. In addition, the Company has also received requests for additional strategic partnerships and resellers opportunities for organizations in Thailand, UAE and the USA.

The company has plans to increase their IR team to support more frequent public disclosures and business updates. Over this last year, betterU remained solely focused on the business to ensure the product pivot announced late 2019 was accomplishing the growth and validating the opportunity we expected would come.

"We were very pleased with the results achieved over this last year, despite the global challenges faced by many. Many companies local and abroad have been forced to close their doors, make pivots themselves to also overcome the challenges of this pandemic. betterU doubled down on our efforts to push forward for our shareholders and our vision. We thank all the people that have stayed supportive and we appreciate your patience. We are expecting great results and growth in 2021. Stay tuned!" said Brad Loiselle, CEO of betterU.

