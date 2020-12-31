Management Recaps Milestones Achieved in 2020 and Future Goals for their Hydrogen Technology

Jean-Pierre Colin, Executive Vice President & Director talked to Investor Ideas about the accomplishments and milestones achieved by dynaCERT Inc. in 2020 saying, "We spent 16 years and over $60 million to develop the hydrogen technology with a line of products that reduces pollution and reduces fuel costs in all diesel engines. Globally, there's an estimated one billion diesel engines around the world and transportation, logistics generators, construction equipment, mining, marine locomotives. So we have a huge market and 2020 was the combination of those 16 years that came before."

Continued: "We're proud to say that we've achieved many milestones in 2020. First of all, financial growth; the best in the company's history. At the close of the year, we're closing 2020 with $20 million in cash, a very strong balance sheet. In 2019, we had $4 million in assets and in 2020 we have over $20 million in assets."

Continued: "We listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in July to better access sources of capital and offer more rigorous corporate governance to our shareholders in Canada. We also listed on the OTCQX best market in the United States in June 2020."

Continued: "We also brokered a three times oversubscribed institutional underwritten financing in July 2020 which assured independent due diligence by Canada's top securities dealers. And as importantly, in that financing we added 20 new institutional shareholders. They became shareholders of dynaCERT for the first time."

Continued: "In 2020 we created a wholly owned subsidiary of dynaCERT called dynaCERT International Strategic Holdings, or DISH to facilitate sales and expand the financing options for our clients, the early adopters of our hydrogen technology. One of our dealers in Canada and the US has already started drawing down on that program and we now offer it to our 45 other dealers around the world as a monthly subscription program."

Continued: "Also in 2020 we took advantage of the widely applied imposed Pandemic Covid-19 shutdown. During the shutdown we added and expanded. We added professionals and we added and expanded our research and development department. But as importantly, we set up a semi- automated assembly line with an estimated annual capacity of 72,000 units. That would mean a capacity for sales of almost $445 million per year and operating income of over $200 million per year."

Discussing their corporate decision to stay the course with their global mission to provide a global solution to reduce pollution he said, "I think great decisions come from knowledge, intelligence and dedication, and decisions come from the leaders who have access to all the information of the battlefield. Those who are aligned with our goals and all of our sincere shareholders want us to stay the course."

Jim Payne, President and CEO discussed how the company integrated longevity into the corporate strategy noting. "This is a global solution to reduce pollution that works now. This is technology that we're not thinking we can do, or hoping we can do; it's done. It's proven worldwide. Along with that, you look at all the patents that we've got. Just last week I was talking to an analyst and he was saying, 'You know Jim, that one worldwide pattern you've got on the means and methods of monitoring and monetizing carbon credits with an internal combustion engine, that's a trillion dollars in itself.'"

Continued: "We also firmly believe that with the 16 years of experience and the engineering, research and development. it puts in the perfect vision to take advantage of the hydrogen economy. I have believed for a long time that the hydrogen economy was huge and it appears that the world is just now waking up to that reality again. The technology we have today is a bridge to that hydrogen economy that we're going to continue to expand and grow because it has now gained worldwide recognition within the hydrogen field."

In closing he said, "My mission has always been to create a win-win situation. First of all, I'm a grandfather of nine grandchildren, so I am so thrilled to be able to be part of something that I believe is going to make such a significant difference to leave this world in a better place."

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

