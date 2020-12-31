The "Strategic Analysis of the Belgium EV Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study gives us a detailed analysis of the EV market scenario with charts based on annual sales (2019) as well as historical sales. PEVs and HEVs have separate sections.
The automotive industry is evolving rapidly. Electric vehicles have been introduced as a clean energy initiative and are now becoming an integral part of OEMs' business strategies. Automakers like Volkswagen, Hyundai-Kia, and RNM are creating separate EV business units to be prepared for the expected EV boom.
The surge in EV demand will, however, create a need for charging infrastructure and new safety regulations, standards, etc. Belgium has a steadily growing EV market. As a member of the EU, Belgium's National Policy Framework (NPF) is based on the October 2014 Directive launched by the European Commission regarding alternate fuel vehicles to address environmental issues and energy security, attracting investors to Europe for alternate fuel source development.
The government has made serious progress in terms of the charging station infrastructure in 2019 and is also considering the introduction of additional methodologies to regulate carbon emissions from vehicles. There is, however, a lack of incentives both for consumers to purchase EVs and for OEMs to boost production of EVs, which is holding the market back.
Data is compiled and presented in the form of:
- Historical sales, monthly sales for 2019, and market penetration as well as YoY growth for 2010-2019
- Market share by xEV type, and sales share of each xEV type for the top 5 highest selling OEMs since 2010
- Top 10 models for 2019 as well as historical sales for PEVs and HEVs
- PEV sales forecast
- Charging station infrastructure data like the number of charge points, key service providers, opportunities for partnerships, etc.
- Detailed regional incentives
Key Issues Addressed
- How has the EV market progressed from 2010?
- What is the most popular EV type, vehicle model, OEM, and vehicle segment year-on-year and cumulatively?
- What are the market shares for PHEVs, BEVs, FHEVs, and MHEVs in each year and how has their growth trend been from 2010?
- Which are the fastest growing OEMs? Which models have disrupted sales trends or exposed demand in the market?
- Who are the key players in the charging infrastructure industry? Where are the opportunities for partnerships?
- What are the growth opportunities in the current market?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Key Findings 2019
- Historical PEV and HEV Sales, Belgium 2010-2019
- Top 5 OEMs, Belgium 2010-2019
- Historical Cumulative PEV Sales, Belgium 2010-2019
- Historical Cumulative HEV Sales, Belgium, 2010-2019
- 2019 Market Snapshot Belgium
- Top 5 Models for 2018 vs 2019
- xEV Type Market Share, 2018 and 2019
Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aim and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Methodology
- Segmentation by Propulsion Technology or Powertrain Type
PEV Market Scenario
- PEV Sales and Market Penetration, 2010-2019
- Historical BEV vs PHEV Sales, 2010-2019
- PEV Sales Top 10 2019 (BEVs and PHEVs)
- PEV Monthly Sales 2019
- Historic PEV Sales Top 5 OEMs, 2010-2019
- Historical Cumulative PEV Sales, Belgium 2010-2019
- PEV Forecast Belgium
- The Publisher's Forecast
HEV Market Scenario
- HEV Market Penetration, 2010-2019
- Historical FHEV vs MHEV Sales, 2010-2019
- HEV Sales Top 10, 2019 (FHEVs and MHEVs)
- HEV Monthly Sales 2019
- Historic HEV Sales Top 5 OEMs 2010-2019
- Historical Cumulative HEV Sales, Belgium, 2010-2019
Charging Infrastructure in Belgium
- Public Charging-point Infrastructure Development 2010-2019
- Key Developments in Charging Infrastructure Industry
- Key Charging Station Network Providers in Norway
Government Incentives and Regional Scenario
- Government's Role and Regional Scenario
- Belgium EV Incentives
Key Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Strategic Imperatives 4 Critical Success Factors
Key Conclusions
- 10 Key Conclusions from 2019
- Legal Disclaimer
Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Hyundai-Kia
- RNM
- Volkswagen
