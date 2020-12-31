The "Strategic Analysis of the Belgium EV Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study gives us a detailed analysis of the EV market scenario with charts based on annual sales (2019) as well as historical sales. PEVs and HEVs have separate sections.

The automotive industry is evolving rapidly. Electric vehicles have been introduced as a clean energy initiative and are now becoming an integral part of OEMs' business strategies. Automakers like Volkswagen, Hyundai-Kia, and RNM are creating separate EV business units to be prepared for the expected EV boom.

The surge in EV demand will, however, create a need for charging infrastructure and new safety regulations, standards, etc. Belgium has a steadily growing EV market. As a member of the EU, Belgium's National Policy Framework (NPF) is based on the October 2014 Directive launched by the European Commission regarding alternate fuel vehicles to address environmental issues and energy security, attracting investors to Europe for alternate fuel source development.

The government has made serious progress in terms of the charging station infrastructure in 2019 and is also considering the introduction of additional methodologies to regulate carbon emissions from vehicles. There is, however, a lack of incentives both for consumers to purchase EVs and for OEMs to boost production of EVs, which is holding the market back.

Data is compiled and presented in the form of:

Historical sales, monthly sales for 2019, and market penetration as well as YoY growth for 2010-2019

Market share by xEV type, and sales share of each xEV type for the top 5 highest selling OEMs since 2010

Top 10 models for 2019 as well as historical sales for PEVs and HEVs

PEV sales forecast

Charging station infrastructure data like the number of charge points, key service providers, opportunities for partnerships, etc.

Detailed regional incentives

Key Issues Addressed

How has the EV market progressed from 2010?

What is the most popular EV type, vehicle model, OEM, and vehicle segment year-on-year and cumulatively?

What are the market shares for PHEVs, BEVs, FHEVs, and MHEVs in each year and how has their growth trend been from 2010?

Which are the fastest growing OEMs? Which models have disrupted sales trends or exposed demand in the market?

Who are the key players in the charging infrastructure industry? Where are the opportunities for partnerships?

What are the growth opportunities in the current market?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Key Findings 2019

Historical PEV and HEV Sales, Belgium 2010-2019

Top 5 OEMs, Belgium 2010-2019

Historical Cumulative PEV Sales, Belgium 2010-2019

Historical Cumulative HEV Sales, Belgium, 2010-2019

2019 Market Snapshot Belgium

Top 5 Models for 2018 vs 2019

xEV Type Market Share, 2018 and 2019

Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aim and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Methodology

Segmentation by Propulsion Technology or Powertrain Type

PEV Market Scenario

PEV Sales and Market Penetration, 2010-2019

Historical BEV vs PHEV Sales, 2010-2019

PEV Sales Top 10 2019 (BEVs and PHEVs)

PEV Monthly Sales 2019

Historic PEV Sales Top 5 OEMs, 2010-2019

Historical Cumulative PEV Sales, Belgium 2010-2019

PEV Forecast Belgium

The Publisher's Forecast

HEV Market Scenario

HEV Market Penetration, 2010-2019

Historical FHEV vs MHEV Sales, 2010-2019

HEV Sales Top 10, 2019 (FHEVs and MHEVs)

HEV Monthly Sales 2019

Historic HEV Sales Top 5 OEMs 2010-2019

Historical Cumulative HEV Sales, Belgium, 2010-2019

Charging Infrastructure in Belgium

Public Charging-point Infrastructure Development 2010-2019

Key Developments in Charging Infrastructure Industry

Key Charging Station Network Providers in Norway

Government Incentives and Regional Scenario

Government's Role and Regional Scenario

Belgium EV Incentives

Key Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Strategic Imperatives 4 Critical Success Factors

Key Conclusions

10 Key Conclusions from 2019

Legal Disclaimer

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Hyundai-Kia

RNM

Volkswagen

