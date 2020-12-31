Innovative Industrial Properties Inc up 380% Since MarchFew cannabis stocks thrived as much as Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) in 2020. It's not the top performing pot stock of 2020, but it's pretty close.As of this writing, Innovative Industrial Properties stock has rallied 150.5% year-over-year, is up 150.9% year-to-date, and has soared 380% since bottoming in March. Since the November.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...