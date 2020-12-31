Hong Kong and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2020) - Cassiar Gold Corp. (TSXV: GLDC) (OTCQB: CGLCF) ("Cassiar" or the "Company") announces that Tyler Rice has resigned as President of the Company effective January 1, 2021. Marco Roque, CEO of Cassiar will take over as CEO and President. Mr. Rice will be staying on with the Company as a consultant.

Mr. Jim Letwin, Chairman of the Board said, "On behalf of the board, we thank Tyler for his many valuable contributions during his time as President of the Company. The Cassiar Gold Corp. Board is very pleased that Tyler has agreed to continue driving results for the company going forward in a consulting role."

About Cassiar Gold Corp.

Cassiar Gold Corp. (TSXV: GLDC) (OTCQB: CGLCF) is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on projects in British Columbia and led by a team of highly successful business and technical executives. The Company's key asset, the Cassiar Gold Project, is a large, advanced-stage, road-accessible gold property with a NI 43-101-compliant resource estimate of 1M oz at 1.43 g/t Au at the Taurus bulk-tonnage gold deposit. The Property hosts numerous gold showings, historical workings, and exploration prospects over a >15 km long and up to 10 km wide trend that extends from high-grade past-producing mines at Cassiar South, to the Taurus deposit at Cassiar North.

