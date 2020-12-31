The "MDF/HDF Market in Russia 2019-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the Russian MDF market with a focus on solid fibreboard and thin MDF/HDF.
The study reflects investment projects, capacities, external trade and sales perspectives of this panel grade.
Companies in this report include:
- Asinovsky plant MDF
- Egger Gagarin
- Interforest
- Izoplit Inc.
- JSC
- Kastamonu
- Knyazhpogostsky Plant LLC
- Kronoshpan
- Latat
- Lesosibirsky LDK 1
- Lesplitinvest
- Mari Pulp and Paper Mill
- MDF factory
- MPC Apsheronsk
- Nelidovo DOK
- Novoeniseysk LHK
- Plitprom, LLC
- Plitspichprom
- Poleko Ltd. (Demianovskie manufactories)
- Rimbunan Hijau MDF
- Seletsky DOK
- Sheksninsky KDP
- Sukhonsky pulp and paper mill LLC
- Swiss Krono
- Turinsky Pulp and Paper Mill
- Ufa FPK LLC
- Vyatka FC
- Zheshart FC
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Feature
2. MDF/HDF Global Market
- Production and consumption
- Export and Import
- Production and Consumption balance
- Global market news
3. MDF/HDF Market in Russia
- Production and competitive environment: companies market share
- Production and competitive environment: equipment, product and market share
- Production, export, import
- MDF/HDF production in Russia in 2018
- Mills' map (Russia, Republic of Belarus and Ukraine)
- Production and competitive environment: the main mills
- Announced and realizing projects of new mills
- Laminate producers in Russia
- Fiberboard (wet production method)
- Import
- Export
- Consumption balance
4. Consumption's Segments
- Furniture production
- Construction
5. Market Outlook
- Market development analysis: the main trends, scenarios
- Demand forecast for thin and thick MDF/HDF by segments up to 2024
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vc54cn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201231005169/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900