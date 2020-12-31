Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
Cannabis-Blue-Chips in der Klemme: Christina Lake ist die Lösung! Übernahmespekulation!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PZPC ISIN: GB00BKX9C181 Ticker-Symbol: 48H 
Frankfurt
30.12.20
08:05 Uhr
2,801 Euro
-0,012
-0,43 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CALISEN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CALISEN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CALISEN
CALISEN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CALISEN PLC2,801-0,43 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.