PR Newswire
31.12.2020 | 17:58
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognizes Asia-Pacific's Top Companies for Industry Excellence

SINGAPORE, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards honor organizations that have accomplished innovative or disruptive breakthroughs and continually demonstrated excellence.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1393616/Frost_Sullivan_Best_Practices_Awards.jpg

Mr. Shivaji Das, Partner and Asia-Pacific Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan, noted that the award recipients have consistently demonstrated outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development amidst the changing business landscape.

Frost & Sullivan follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology combined with extensive research, in-depth interviews, analysis, and benchmarking to shortlist deserving companies in each category. With real-time performance indicators such as market share, revenue growth, customer acquisitions, product/service value, and technology innovation forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best of the best in the Asia-Pacific region.

Seven awards were presented and these were segmented into regional and national categories. Frost & Sullivan congratulates all recipients of the Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.

Award Titles and Categories

Recipients

Global and Regional titles

2020 Global Secure SD-Wan Vendor of the Year

Fortinet

2020 Asia-Pacific Privileged Access Management Vendor of the Year

CyberArk

2020 Asia-Pacific Customer Contact Optimization Solutions Vendor of the Year

Verint Systems

2020 Asia-Pacific Cloud Video Collaboration Provider of the Year

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

2021 Asia-Pacific Customer Service Software Customer Value Leadership Award

Zendesk

Country Titles

2020 Australia Email Security Vendor of the Year

Proofpoint

2021 Japan Contact Center Customer Value Leadership Award

Rakuten Communications

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics, and emerging economies? Contact us: Start the discussion

Media Contact:

Kala Mani. S.
Associate Director, Best Practices - Asia-Pacific
Email: kala.manis@frost.com

© 2020 PR Newswire
