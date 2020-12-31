StageZero Life Sciences Ltd: StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd Announces Appointment of New Auditors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2020 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS) ("StageZero" or the "Company") announced today that it has engaged Toronto based McGovern Hurley LLP as its auditors. BDO Canada LLP ("BDO") has resigned as the Company's auditors.

"We look forward to working with McGovern Hurley who specialize in public companies of similar size to StageZero; and we thank BDO for their work during 2020 which was a pivotal year for us." said James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero Life Sciences.

The Company will continue to work with MNP LLP, in assisting management, with the preparation of its financial statements.

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of multiple disease states through whole blood. The Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high complexity reference laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia. A specialist in PCR testing for the early identification of Cancer through blood, the Company is uniquely positioned to provide both COVID PCR testing (swab) and blood test analysis (Antibody testing). Our full service, telehealth platform includes access to physicians and phlebotomists who can prescribe and draw samples for individuals and groups. As we provide COVID-19 testing during this Pandemic, we continue making progress with our mission to eradicate late-stage cancers through early detection. Our next generation test, Aristotle®, is a multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. www.stagezerolifesciences.com

Company Contacts:

Rebecca Greco

Investor Relations

rgreco@stagezerols.com

Tel: 1-855-420-7140 Ext. 1838

SOURCE: StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/622848/StageZero-Life-Sciences-Ltd-Announces-Appointment-of-New-Auditors