Core One Labs Inc.: Core One Labs Completes Acquisition of Vocan Biotechnologies Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2020 / Core One Labs Inc. (CSE:COOL)(OTC PINK:CLABF)(Frankfurt:LD62)(WKN:A2P8K3) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of December 24, 2020, it has completed the acquisition (the "Transaction") of all of the outstanding share capital of Vocan Biotechnologies Inc. ("Vocan") effective December 31, 2020.

Vocan is a Canadian-based genetic engineering and biosynthesis research firm developing a proprietary low cost production method to biosynthesize GMP (good manufacturing practices) API-grade psilocybin. Utilizing a Health Canada-certified Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's Licence, Vocan's fully operational research laboratory in Victoria, BC is seeking to begin Stage 1 production in early 2021.

Vocan's mission is to use science and proprietary technology to advance the knowledge of natural-based medicines for the treatment of mental health illnesses, and addictions. Vocan's team of scientists, specializing in protein expression and biosynthetic fermentation, have discovered a patentable method of producing psilocybin, the active ingredient in psychotropic mushrooms. This technology will enable the production of GMP (good manufacturing practices) API-grade psilocybin, which can be used by pharmaceutical companies, API manufacturers and medical research organizations conducting clinical trials. Vocan's management expects that the unique optimized DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) construct and producer strain will allow for efficient, cost-effective commercial scale production. Psilocybin production methods developed by Vocan's innovative technology will allow access to affordable GMP API-grade psilocybin.

Vocan's team of high-calibre scientists includes Dr. Robert E.W. Hancock OC, OBC, FRSC, a Canada Research Chair holder in Health and Genomics, a Director of the Centre for Microbial Diseases and Immunity Research and a holder of the Order of Canada for his contributions in these and other fields.

ACQUISITION PROVIDES CORE ONE LABS FULLY OPERATIONAL LABORATORY AND ACCESS TO CONTROLLED DRUGS AND SUBSTANCES DEALER'S LICENSE

The market for psychedelic derived medicines and therapies is estimated to be as high as USD$300 billion worldwide. Over the past decade, growing societal awareness and acceptance of mental disorders and addiction as real diseases has accelerated the push for new and innovative treatments using psychedelics, including psilocybin. According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, treatment-resistant depression (TRD) cost employers upwards of $48 billion each year in the US alone.1 This cost is a result of direct increases in health care costs for the employer and both a decrease in productivity and an increase in absenteeism of employees who suffer from TRD. The potential for psilocybin products extends beyond just the existing market for anti-depressant drugs. Psilocybin has also demonstrated therapeutic benefits that ease existential anxiety in those with terminal diseases and alcoholism. Alcohol dependence places third in a list of preventable deaths in the US alone, costing the country $249 billion in 2010.2

"The acquisition of Vocan gives the Company all the necessary licensing and research facilities to continue the development of psilocybin as an alternative therapy. Vocan's leading research team, led by Dr. Hancock, combined with its intellectual property to produce and patent biosynthesized API grade psilocybin, positions Core One as a leader in the psychedelic space. If Vocan can produce psilocybin at scale, it has the potential to provide products at a lower cost than every other company, disrupting the entire industry.

The addition of Vocan positions the Company as a vertically integrated industry leader, with production facilities, patient access and proprietary delivery methods," stated Joel Shacker CEO of the Company.

Transaction Structure

The Transaction was completed pursuant to a share purchase agreement among the Company, Vocan and the shareholders of Vocan (the "Definitive Agreement") dated December 23, 2020. Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, and in consideration for the acquisition of Vocan, Core One issued (i) 23,500,000 common shares (the "Consideration Shares"); and (ii) 4,000,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Consideration Warrants") entitling the holders to acquire a further 4,000,000 common shares of Core One for $0.30 per share.

In addition to the Consideration Shares and the Consideration Warrants, the existing shareholders of Vocan are entitled to receive a bonus of up to 5,000,000 common shares of Core One (the "Bonus Shares"). The Bonus Shares will be issuable in two tranches, of which 2,500,000 will be issuable upon the successful synthesis of psilocybin, and a further 2,500,000 will be issuable upon the filing of a patent for such synthesis method in at least one jurisdiction.

The Consideration Shares are subject to a voluntary pooling agreement from which:

(a) ten (10%) percent will be released upon completion of the Transaction;

(b) a further fifteen (15%) percent will be released on April 31, 2021;

(c) a further fifteen (15%) percent will be released on June 30, 2021; and

(d) a further ten (10%) percent of the Consideration Shares will be released on July 31, 2021, and then a further ten (10%) percent on each successive monthly anniversary thereafter, such that all Consideration Shares shall be released from the resale restrictions on December 31, 2021.

The Company is at arms-length from Vocan and its shareholders. The Transaction neither constitutes a fundamental change nor a change of business for the Company, nor has it resulted in a change of control of the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. In connection with the completion of the Transaction, the Company has issued 235,000 common shares to an arms-length third-party who assisted with facilitating the Transaction.

