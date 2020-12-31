ZoomAway Travel Inc.: ZoomAway Closes US$5 Million Secured Loan and Announces End of Incentive Share Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2020 / ZoomAway Travel Inc. (TSXV:ZMA)(OTCQB:ZMWYF) (the "Company" or "ZMA") www.zoomaway.com, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced secured loan facility for the principal amount of US$5 million (the "Facility") with AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP ("AIP"). The Facility has a term of 24 months, bears interest at the rate of 5% per annum and is secured by a general security agreement on all of the present and future assets of the Company.

Upon closing of the Facility, the Company paid to AIP (i) a due diligence fee of US$100,000; (ii) a facility fee of US$100,000; and (iii) a closing payment of US$1,800,000. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Facility for general working capital purposes and to pursue future acquisitions.

The Company also announces that its 2016 Incentive Share Plan, created at the time of the Company's transaction with Multi-Vision Communications Corp., will not be extended and will expire effective December 31, 2020.

Of the 16,000,000 common shares underlying the plan, 11,000,000 "entitlements" to such shares have vested and common shares will be issued to the current or former directors, officers, employees or consultants that hold such vested incentive share grants. The non-cash costs associated with these grants will be reflected in the Company's fourth quarter (and therefore 2020 annual) financial statements.

These common shares are being issued subject to a statutory hold period expiring on the date that is four months and one day after the effective distribution date of December 31, 2020. None of these common shares will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

States Sean Schaeffer, ZoomAway's CEO, "The closure of this facility affords us with a great opportunity. We anticipate having a great 2021 and are grateful to close 2020 on a positive note. Happy New Year to all of our shareholders."

