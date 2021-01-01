CannaIncome Fund Corporation: CannaIncome Fund Corp. Announces Asset Sale to Durham Holding Corp

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY,AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2020 / CannaIncome Fund Corporation ("CIF" or "CannaIncome"), a private Canadian corporation, announces a significant transaction. CIF has signed a purchase agreement with Durham Holding Corporation ("Durham"), a private Canadian corporation, whereby CannaIncome will sell seven portfolio holdings to Durham in exchange for 60,000,000 common shares of Durham.

Highlights of Transaction:

With the asset purchase, Durham will have increased its asset base and expects to qualify as an investment issuer;

Durham Holding Corporation is expected to be publicly trading in Q1/21, which will provide liquidity for CannaIncome;

CIF will have representation on Durham as Arthur Kwan is appointed to the Board of Directors of Durham;

Post Transaction, CannaIncome's holdings will be more aligned with its current strategy of focusing on investments on the higher end of the capital structure, and

The transaction is expected to be beneficial for both companies.

For further information please contact Arthur Kwan at ak@cannaincomefund.ca or Michael Yeung at my@cannaincomefund.ca

CannaIncome Fund Corp.

About CannaIncome Fund Corporation

CannaIncome Fund is a private investment company focused on the cannabis and cannabis-related sectors. Our aim is to provide yield and capital appreciation upside via valuation arbitrage opportunities primarily between private and public markets.

