Frequentis: The Executive Board mandate of Hermann Mattanovich, who was appointed Chief Technical Officer (CTO) in January 2009, will be extended until 31 December 2022. In addition to the introduction of the broadband technologies 5G / LTE in control centres of blue light organisations, Mattanovich will also accompany the innovations in context with drone management and drone detection. The already developed Remote Digital Tower for air traffic control will be rolled out further in different application areas, ranging from the replacement of towers at small airports to backup solutions and additional digital support for existing tower systems. CEO Norbert Haslacher: "I am looking forward to further cooperating with Hermann Mattanovich, whose many years of experience in product ...

