BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Appointment of Director

To: RNS

Date:4 January 2021

LEI Number: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

From: BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited

Appointment of Director

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Hugh Scott-Barrett as an independent non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 4 January 2021.

Hugh brings valuable experience having worked at Board level for over twenty years across real estate, asset management, and banking. He was Non-Executive Chairman at Capital & Regional plc until May 2020 and was Chief Executive of the Company prior to this from 2008-2017. He was previously a member of ABN AMRO's managing board serving as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer and before that worked at SBC Warburg and Kleinwort Benson.

Martin Moore, Chairman of the Company is delighted with this appointment and he and the rest of the Board have no doubt that Hugh will make a huge contribution towards the continued success of the Company.

There is no information required to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R.

All enquiries to:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St. Peter Port

Guernsey GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745324

Fax: 01481 745051



