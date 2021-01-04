Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 651 internationalen Medien
2021 Takeover Target Nummer 1! Christina Lake ist Allen überlegen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 2395 ISIN: GG00B4ZPCJ00 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BMO COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BMO COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.01.2021 | 08:04
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Appointment of Director

BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Appointment of Director

PR Newswire

London, December 31

To: RNS

Date:4 January 2021

LEI Number: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

From: BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited

Appointment of Director

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Hugh Scott-Barrett as an independent non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 4 January 2021.

Hugh brings valuable experience having worked at Board level for over twenty years across real estate, asset management, and banking. He was Non-Executive Chairman at Capital & Regional plc until May 2020 and was Chief Executive of the Company prior to this from 2008-2017. He was previously a member of ABN AMRO's managing board serving as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer and before that worked at SBC Warburg and Kleinwort Benson.

Martin Moore, Chairman of the Company is delighted with this appointment and he and the rest of the Board have no doubt that Hugh will make a huge contribution towards the continued success of the Company.

There is no information required to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R.

All enquiries to:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St. Peter Port
Guernsey GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745324
Fax: 01481 745051

BMO COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.