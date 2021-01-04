The Senegalese Rural Electrification Agency (ASER) is seeking bids for the construction of 133 mini solar power plants across 177 rural villages.Senegal"s Rural Electrification Agency (ASER) has launched a tender for the construction of 133 mini solar power plants aimed at powering 177 rural villages located mostly in the eastern part of the country. The projects are being financed by the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development (ISFD). Interested developers will have time until January 19 to submit their offers. The Senegalese government is targeting to reach ...

