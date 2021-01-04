The Israeli government assigned 608.9 MW of PV capacity through the tender and selected seven developers for 33 projects. A storage capacity of around 2,400 MWh will be linked to the selected solar power projects.Israel's Electricity Market Regulatory Authority has revealed the final results for the country's second solar-plus-storage tender. The regulator assigned 608.95 MW of PV capacity across 33 projects submitted by seven developers. Israel-based companies Doral Group Renewable Energy Resources LTD and SolGreen secured 200 MW and 95.6 MW capacity allotments, respectively. EDF Energies Nouvelles ...

