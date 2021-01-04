The Indian group secured the project in an auction held by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The plant will sell power to the Indian grid at a price of INR 2.41 ($0.033)/kWh under a 25-year PPA.From pv magazine India Adani Green Energy Limited, a unit of Indian industrial conglomerate Adani Group, announced it will build a 600 MW hybrid wind-solar power project at an unspecified location in India. The company secured the project in a mixed wind-solar auction held by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The plant will sell power to the Indian grid at a price of INR 2.41 ($0.033)/kWh ...

