As Christmas lights twinkled their last, South Australia's electricity grid spent a whole day basking in sunshine and turning towards brisk summer breezes. Renewables ruled - a taste of future feasting on clean energy.From pv magazine Australia Between Christmas and New Year, South Australia got another glimpse of its 100% renewably powered future, when solar and wind generation made up 99.6% of electricity in the grid on December 27, as tracked by OpenNEM. Although much of the affected population was in Christmas recovery at the time, PV technology consultant Pierre Verlinden, a former VP and ...

