Nanoform sets a new near-term business target for 2021

HELSINKI, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoform Finland Plc ("Nanoform"), an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, today announced a new near-term business target.

In 2021 Nanoform targets "at least 12 new non-GMP1 (pre-clinical) customer projects and at least one new GMP (clinical) customer project". The company reported 2 non-GMP customer projects in 2019 and 7 non-GMP customer projects in Q1-Q3/2020. Nanoform's Q4/2020 report is due February 26th, 2021.

Nanoform also reiterated its previously announced "First Biologics PoC2 project in 2021", as well as its 2025 mid-term business targets of:

to nanoform at least 50 new APIs 3 annually

annually to have in place 25 operating production lines of which 5 to 10 are expected to be GMP production lines

over 90 percent gross margin

approximately 200 employees

to be cash flow positive

In December 2020 Nanoform achieved all its near-term business targets for 2020 and 2021 announced in relation to the IPO (June 4th, 2020).

1 Good Manufacturing Practice

2 Proof of Concept

3 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient

About Nanoform

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to provide hope for patients in developing new and improved medicines utilizing Nanoform's platform technologies. The Company focuses on reducing attrition in clinical trials and on enhancing drug molecules' formulation performance through its nanoforming services. Nanoform's capabilities span the small to large molecule development space and the company focuses on solving key issues in drug solubility and bioavailability and on enabling novel drug delivery applications. Nanoform's shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, +358 40 562 1806. For more information please visit http://www.nanoform.com

