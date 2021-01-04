Through the new factory, the company's total module production capacity will be raised to 6.6 GW. The manufacturing facility will also have a cell manufacturing capacity of 2 GW.Vietnamese solar panel maker Vsun is planning to set up a solar cell and module manufacturing facility in the Hoà Phú Industrial Zone in the B?c Giang province, in the northeast part of Vietnam. The factory is expected to be built by the end of 2022 and to have an annual solar module production capacity of 4 GW and a cell capacity of 2 GW. Vsun will invest $300 million in the project. Construction is slated to start in ...

