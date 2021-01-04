The Kazakh state-owned national atomic energy company is seeking to sell its solar manufacturing units for the second time.Kazakhstan state-owned uranium miner Kazatomprom JSC has launched an auction for the sale of 100% of shares in the authorized capital of its three solar manufacturing units - MK KazSilicon LLP, Astana Solar LLP and Kazakhstan Solar Silicon LLP. The starting price for MK KazSilicon LLP has been set at KZT707 million ($1.68 million). This company operates a solar grade metallurgical silicon factory with a capacity of 5,000 tons per year in Ushtobe. As for Kazakhstan Solar Silicon ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...