Focus Financial Partners: Focus Partner Firm Connectus Wealth Advisers Expands into the U.K.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Watterson Financial Planning Limited ("Watterson Financial Planning") will be acquired by Connectus Wealth Advisers ("Connectus"). This transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Connectus

Connectus is a global consortium of client-centric advisers that deliver comprehensive wealth management advice through access to expanded services, shared resources and best practices. Connectus exemplifies the spirit of partnership and collaboration, yet celebrates the entrepreneurial mind-set of its advisers. Connectus is designed for founders and teams who want to continue to manage their client relationships and maintain their boutique cultures, while gaining the operational efficiencies of shared infrastructure and access to expanded client service capabilities.

Through Focus, Connectus advisers gain a strategic growth partner with specialized expertise. They benefit from Focus' scale and extensive network, continuity planning, insights and best practices. Focus is also a source of permanent capital to accelerate growth and enhance business and client outcomes.

For more information, please visit www.connectuswealth.com.

About Watterson Financial Planning

Watterson Financial Planning is an independent financial planning firm based in Knutsford, Cheshire. They provide investment management and holistic financial planning, including retirement, inheritance, tax and insurance planning, to high net worth individuals and corporate clients located throughout the U.K. Watterson Financial Planning's goals-based approach to wealth management has helped create a long-standing and loyal client base under a recognizable brand in the U.K. market.

"We are very pleased to be joining Connectus," said Craig Watterson, Director of Watterson Financial Planning. "The partnership will enable us to maintain our highly personalized client service model while providing access to the resources and expertise necessary to enhance our existing client experience and ensure continuity for both our clients and employees. Connectus will provide the reach and scale of a global partnership without compromising the boutique nature of our firm."

"We are thrilled that the Watterson Financial Planning team will be joining Connectus," said Rajini Kodialam, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Focus. "Watterson Financial Planning will be Connectus first expansion into the U.K. and we could not be more excited to partner with a firm that brings the reputation and entrepreneurial spirit that is so critical to the success of independent firms. Joining Connectus will enable Craig and his team to access a network of like-minded advisers, broaden their capabilities, and continue to provide the high-quality experience their clients are accustomed to. This transaction will build on the growth and evolution of Connectus in the U.S. and Australian markets and highlights the value of Connectus' model globally."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

