Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that ELLWEE AB, company registration number 559213-3739, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that ELLWEE AB applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be January 19, 2021. As per today's date the company has a total of 25,296,675 shares. Shares Short name: ELLWEE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 43,296,675 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015221221 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 212605 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559213-3739 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights Short name: ELLWEE TO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of warrants to 9 824 169 be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 TO1 entitles to 1 share at a subscription price of SEK 2.50 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: May 1, 2021- May 31, 2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: May 27, 2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015346630 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 212606 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ELLWEE TO2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of warrants to 9 824 169 be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 TO2 entitles to 1 share at a subscription price of SEK 2.50 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: November 1, 2021-November 30, 2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: November 26, 2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015346648 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 212607 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------------------ 40 Consumer Discretionary ------------------------------------ 4020 Consumer Products and Services ------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on +46868421110.