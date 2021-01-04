The nation is set to have added 40 GW of solar in 2020 and that figure will rise again this year, to 45-50 GW, according to one of the year's first industry predictions.In-country consultant the Asia Europe Clean Energy (Solar) Advisory (AECEA) has cast doubt on the ability of China's authorities to drive through a mooted 120 GW of new solar and wind power generation capacity this year. The consultant reported the annual energy working meeting held by state body the National Energy Administration (NEA) last month stated it would consider gunning for the 120 GW figure this year, in the wake of ...

