KELLER GROUP PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

London, January 4

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 4 January 2021

Name of applicant:Keller Group plc
Name of scheme:Keller Group plc Performance Share Plan
Period of return:From:01/07/2020To:31/12/2020
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:371,500 ordinary 10p shares
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):Nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:371,500

Name of contact:Kerry Porritt
Telephone number of contact:+44(0)207 616 7575
LEI number:549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification:3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
© 2021 PR Newswire
