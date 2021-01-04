Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Acquires Intertronic, an Industry Leading High-Performance Antenna Solutions Provider

InterTronic antennas maximize user experiences through exceptional pointing, precision, and reflector surface accuracy

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2021 / Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY) announced the acquisition of InterTronic Solutions Inc. (InterTronic), Canada's foremost producer of high-performance antenna systems. Bringing together Calian ground satellite systems and InterTronic antenna systems gives aerospace, defence, and satellite communications customers a broad range of capabilities to meet their most critical Radio Frequency (RF) ground system requirements.

The state of the art, high precision antenna solutions built by InterTronic include high-accuracy, high-speed motion systems used by military, scientific and commercial customers. Applications of InterTronic solutions include Radio Astronomy, Radar, Electronic Warfare, Deep Space and Satellite Communications.

"The InterTronic product portfolio is a natural extension of Calian's existing satellite gateway, modulator, and monitoring portfolio, and will further diversity Calian's customer base." explains Patrick Thera, President, Advanced Technologies, Calian. "The exceptional pointing, precision, and reflector surface accuracy make InterTronic antennas ideal for applications such as advanced very long baseline interferometry or VLBI."

Combining InterTronic antenna lines with Calian's composite fibre antenna line provides customers with a compelling range of antenna solutions to meet their most demanding requirements for low earth orbit, medium earth orbit, geo-stationary orbit, deep space and radar. When combined with Calian's ground systems engineering capabilities, Calian can now offer a broader range of innovative end-to-end ground system solutions.

"InterTronic customers are among the most exacting and sophisticated in the world, demanding excellence at every turn," says Jill Wright, Founder of InterTronic. "The natural synergy between our organizations will allow us to continue our tradition of excellence as InterTronic, a Calian Company."

"We are excited to have the InterTronic team join the Calian family" stated Kevin Ford, CEO Calian. "This acquisition supports our four-pillar growth framework, specifically, customer diversification with strong US based customers and Innovation with technology that strengthens our ground systems offerings" continued Ford.

The definitive agreement is valued at up to CDN$22 million. Amount paid on closing is $13.0 million and contains earnouts of up to $9.0M based on the achievement of a certain level of EBITDA performance and contract wins over the next 24 months. InterTronic results will be consolidated and reported with the Calian Advanced Technologies segment.

About InterTronic Solutions Inc.

Founded in 1999, InterTronic Solutions Inc. produces high performance antenna systems. We develop state of the art antenna systems that maximize the user experience for Radio Astronomy, Radar, Electronic Warfare, Deep Space and Satellite Communication. Our 12m Radio Telescopes are the antennas of choice for the NASA VLBI program while our 15m systems are utilized for High Power Deep Space Radar Applications. Our ground systems support LEO, MEO, and GEO satellites from UHF to V-band. Based in Quebec, Canada InterTronic's capabilities include antenna design, manufacture, upgrade, repair, engineering services along with installation and test services for customers around the globe.

About Calian Advanced Technologies

Calian Advanced Technologies solutions include satellite gateways and infrastructure for RF communications, telemetry, tracking and control systems, space science and earth observation. Calian Advanced Technologies provides leading-edge communication products for terrestrial and satellite networks. In addition, we enable our commercial and defence customers to deliver reliable, high-quality products and systems by providing them with superior electronics engineering, manufacturing and test services. One of our key markets is satellite RF ground systems solutions for customers that have complex technical requirements. Our customers are leaders in their industries providing systems tailored to meet their demanding requirements, with practical solutions, delivered on time and on budget.

About Calian

Calian employs over 4,400 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The company's diverse capabilities are delivered through four segments: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. The Health segment manages a network of more than 1,800 health care professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. The Information Technology segment supports public- and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company's offices and projects span Canada and international markets. For further information, please visit our website at www.calian.com.

