BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, January 4
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ('the Company')
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
Director Declaration
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ('the Company') hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, that Eric Sanderson, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of JPMorgan Russian Securities plc with effect from 4 January 2021.
All enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 2427
4 January 2021
