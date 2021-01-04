Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL), a leading provider of medication management and supply chain solutions for health systems, today announced its intent to enter a new partnership with Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, London to develop technology-enabled inventory optimization and intelligence services.

As part of a £10.5 million capital investment, the South East London Integrated Care System (ICS) will expand the deployment of Omnicell automation systems across six acute hospital sites. This also includes the opportunity for Omnicell and the Trust to launch a European-based technology-enabled intelligence center with the aim to deliver advanced analytics to manage supplies and medications. Combined with the expansion of Omnicell automated dispensing systems across the South East London hospitals, it is expected that this technology-enabled intelligence center will provide a high level of visibility and actionable insights for the South East London Integrated Care System to improve efficiency and patient safety.

The Integrated Care System includes two of the UK's biggest hospital trusts, Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust and Kings College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, as well as Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust. These Trusts are already using a mix of Omnicell's XT supply and medication dispensing systems to manage clinical inventory and medications. The ICS successfully secured capital funding from the Department of Health Wave IV Estate Transformation Fund to undertake a regional supply chain transformation program.

By choosing Omnicell as its sole Inventory Management Solution, the Integrated Care System will be able to deliver consistency of practice and openly share data through a single instance based in the cloud. These systems, coupled with the expected technology-enabled intelligence centre based at Guy's and St Thomas', aim to provide total visibility of all medication and clinical inventory across the region. The solution will leverage the latest AI tools to provide real-time analytic support and system optimization. This will help reduce the risk of dispensing errors and help deliver the right medication, in the right place, at the right time.

Omnicell's cloud-based intelligence, automation, and technology-enabled services are helping health systems across the globe to:

support patient safety

drive efficiencies

reduce unnecessary and costly wastage

allow healthcare professionals to increase their time for face-to-face patient care.

David Lawson, Chief Procurement Officer for Guy's and St Thomas', said: "We are delighted to join with Omnicell to bring this cutting-edge solution to the UK. The Trust has successfully deployed Omnicell systems for supplies and medication for over 10 years and the opportunity of this new intelligence offering alongside the expansion of Omnicell systems across South East London represents the next chapter in a successful long term partnership with Omnicell. Through this collaboration, South East London hopes to develop new AI tools to reduce variation between hospital sites and optimize system performance to allow for improved patient outcomes and operational efficiency at a regional level."

Sara Dalmasso, vice president and general manager, International, at Omnicell said: "Expanding technology-enabled services and intelligence solutions reflects our ambition to deploy advanced analytic and optimization tools to support health systems across Europe. This new partnership with Guy's and St Thomas' also demonstrates that Omnicell is quickly becoming the go-to provider for regional medication and supply management solutions across the UK. We are hugely excited to be offered another opportunity to work with a likeminded partner who wants to reshape how automated inventory and medical supply management systems are viewed in the NHS and the wider European market. We share a goal of improving healthcare and patient safety, and I'm looking forward to working with Guy's and St Thomas' and South East London to support our joint vision."

About Guy's and St Thomas' and South East London Integrated Care System

Guy's and St Thomas' provides 2.6 million patient contacts in acute and specialist hospital services and community services every year. As one of the biggest NHS trusts in the UK, with an annual turnover of almost £1.7 billion, we employ around 18,000 staff. To learn more, visit: www.guysandstthomas.nhs.uk

South East London Integrated Care System brings together local health and care organisations and local councils to re-design care and improve population health through shared leadership and collective action. It covers six London boroughs, Bexley, Bromley, Greenwich, Lambeth, Lewisham and Southwark, with 1.9 million patients. Priorities include reducing costs through provider collaboration and changing the way they work together to deliver transformation. To learn more, visit: https://www.ourhealthiersel.nhs.uk/

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the autonomous pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Over 7,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. More than 50,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions. To learn more, visit www.omnicell.com.

