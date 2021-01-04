Halberd Corporation 2020 Year End CEO Letter

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2021 / Greetings From The CEO And Staff At HALBERD CORPORATION! (OTC PINK:HALB).

First of all I want to wish all of our shareholders and constituents a Very Healthy, Happy and Prosperous New Year!

A LOOK BACK

I have been working since May at Halberd and have assembled a talented team of technical and business leaders and set the direction for research and development of preventative, diagnostic and therapeutics against the Covid-19 pandemic. Some of our major accomplishments include:

Recruited the "Best-of-the-Best" personnel we could obtain to join Halberd Corporation. And we continue to add an impressive array of accomplished and committed persons. Their experience and dedication to bringing the technology to market allowed us to hit the ground running.

Secured license to two issued patents on an extracorporeal treatment process.

Established Covid-19 as our first clinical target for extracorporeal patent application resulting in the filing of six provisional patent applications, to which Halberd holds exclusive worldwide rights.

Commenced our research partnership with Arizona State University on September 1, 2020.

Developed two unique, patent-pending monoclonal antibodies that have proven to have high affinity and binding to SARS-CoV-2 disease antigens especially against the Spike Protein of the virion, Felder-Halberd Monoclonal Antibody1TM (FH-1TM).

Developed a unique patent pending fluorescent antibody to be used in rapid results Covid-19 diagnostic tests.

Halberd Corporation's commitment to COVID-19 Research and Development (R&D) has led to a strengthening of our investors' confidence in the company, resulting in stock price increases of almost 800%. The stock has experienced an almost 10-fold increase in quarterly trading volume since Q1-2020.

A LOOK FORWARD

As we look ahead to 2021, our plans will continue to initially focus on development of antibodies and devices for the prevention, detection and treatment of Covid-19 including:

Complete laboratory and animal testing of our unique SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and determine their applicability toward: A Coronavirus disease Preventative in the form of a nasal spray as a potential alternative to a vaccine!!! A convenient and non-invasive rapid and accurate Covid-19 Diagnostic test; An effective Covid-19 Therapeutic utilizing Halberd's patented extracorporeal technology.

File additional patent applications on our unique SARS-CoV-2 spike protein antibodies and their implementation.

Develop our patent-pending extracorporeal radio frequency disease antigen eradication process.

Develop a convenient home-use Covid-19 rapid detection test kit.

Continue discussions with other companies possessing synergistic products and technologies to expedite time-to-market of Halberd's products/processes.

Continue studies to investigate commercial potential for Halberd's intellectual property.

Continue to explore other potential applications for Halberd's patented extracorporeal technology, such as viral, bacterial and fungal infections with high morbidity and mortality, as well as autoimmune diseases and some types of cancer. In addition, we have ongoing projects in the field of neuropsychiatry, such as treatments for PSTD and major depression among other diseases of high prevalence worldwide.

SUMMARY

In summary, the Halberd team has delivered outstanding progress in 2020 and our strategy going forward is sound and will lead to success for the company and our stockholders.

We recognize the importance of developing relationships with large, established biomedical firms in order to expedite FDA certification, manufacture and distribution of Halberd developed products.

We look forward to a healthy, happy and prosperous 2021 for all.

Sincerely,

William A. Hartman

Chairman, President & CEO

HALBERD CORPORATION

