Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market to Record a Steady CAGR of 5.8% Over the forecast period 2018-2028: Future Market Insights

Market players are focusing on innovative product development and increasing production capacity to enhance efficacy and fortify their market position.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2021 / Future Market Insights, Dubai: The global polyisocyanurate insulation market is slated to exhibit a steady CAGR of 5.8% throughout the assessment period, 2018-2028. Increased adoption rate among other insulation products utilized in the construction sector is bolstering the overall market growth. Furthermore, growing economies & countries are coming up several new infrastructure projects for instance the development of new offices, airports, freeways, shopping malls, etc. is generating demand for in the market.

"Consumers are progressively implementing sources for energy-efficient outcomes as well as shifting towards sustainability, this in turn is fueling the implementation of polyisocyanurate insulation materials all over several industry verticals." states the FMI analyst.

Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market - Important Highlights

North America led by the US will remain the biggest region among others, followed by Europe.

Spray type category will remain lucrative, closely trailed by rigid foam/board type.

The thermal insulation application category will foresee remarkable growth in the global market.

The business & construction category will account for majorly of market share and exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market - Drivers

Suring demand for advanced insulation solutions in roofs & walls of new construction structures generates demand for polyisocyanurate insulation.

Low environmental impacts, and cost efficient nature in terms of installation exhibiting exceptional performance encourages market growth.

Growing residential & commercial infrastructure all over the world is generating numerous prospects for the market.

Strict energy efficiency norms in transportation sector is anticipated to record significant growth in the market.

Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market - Restraints

Accessibility of low-cost substitutes for polyisocyanurate insulation in the market might prove to be a challenge, deterring its implementation in certain end uses.

Supply chain disruption and lack of raw materials due to COVID-19 inflicted lockdown measures is adversely impacting the market growth in the short run.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

The polyisocyanurate insulation market is anticipated to negatively impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As governments across the globe have implemented lockdown measures and travel ban, the demand for polyisocyanurate insulation has foreseen a drop. Furthermore, a slump in the construction activities across geographies has plummeted the sales in the market. However the market is anticipated to regain its market position with ease in lockdown and re-opening of construction sites.

Competitive Landscape

Major players functioning in the global market are Owens Corning Insulating Systems, LLC, Saint-Gobain, DowDuPont Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johns Manville Corporation, Kingspan Group plc., IKO Industries Ltd., Soprema Group, Stepan Company, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Rmax Operating LLC, Knauf Insulation, Carlisle SynTec Systems, Hunter Panels, and GAF Materials Corporation. Market players are engaged in key strategies such as fortifying their distribution network to uphold the sufficient supply of polyisocyanurate insulation in order to concreate their market position.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the polyisocyanurate insulation market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights on the basis of product type (liquid, spray and rigid foam/board), application (acoustic, thermal and hybrid), end users (building & construction{roofs and walls}, transport, consumer appliances and others), across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

