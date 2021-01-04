Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2021) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") and a producer and distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland today announced preliminary fourth quarter revenue results and other corporate updates.





CBD of Denver, Inc. has achieved a total revenue of USD $8,651,240.00 for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to revenue of USD $5,963,820.00 during the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, an increase of more than 40%. "It was a tough quarter," states Managing Director of Sales Pascal Siegenthaler, "as we are in a partial lockdown in Switzerland since November and there is now a full lockdown in most of the European countries. Nevertheless, due to our excellent sales team continuously increasing our customer base we were able to achieve such a good result."

The re-branding process for Rockflowr Exchange, Rockflowr Retail and Rockflowr Production is in line with the planning with the launch to be as planned in January 2021. The Company also expects to announce some new product lines soon.

"The first quarter of this year will be a very important quarter for our company," states Marcel Gamma, CEO CBD of Denver, "as we look to continue our success and implement new processes and procedures to further improve our operational excellence and better prepare the organization for future growth."

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD) a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") and a producer and distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe and the US. CBDD is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders and is driven by a passion to improve lives and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Through our brands, Rockflowr and BlackPearlCBD we have built a strong customer base by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. For more information, visit www.cbdofdenver.com.

