DigiMax Global Solutions: DataNavee Launches New Global Channel Partner Program For Projected Personality Interpreter

MASSACHUSETTS BASED 'POLICE EXAMS SOLUTIONS, LLC' SIGNS MOU TO BECOME FIRST PARTNER

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2021 / DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. o/a DIGIMAX GLOBAL SOLUTIONS (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI) is pleased to announce that effective immediately, subsidiary DataNavee will make its newly acquired Projected Personality Interpreter ("PPI") personnel selection analysis platform available to Value Added Retailers ("VARs") across the globe. The PPI has already been demonstrated as an excellent platform to meet the growing demand for enterprise and law enforcement human capital insight, both for new hiring and for existing personnel deployment.

Based in Arlington, Massachusetts, Police Exams Solutions, LLC ("PES") offers recruitment services to vet and screen for the most qualified candidates to fill police department vacancies. Through detailed candidate insight analysis, agencies are furnished with eligible candidates who meet and exceed department specified criteria and requirements.

DataNavee's go-to-market channel partners will include VARs as well as Distribution and Fulfilment Partners ("DFPs") that have expertise in delivering insight services and solutions to both the Public and the Private Sector.

DataNavee is introducing the Channel Partner program on a global basis to accelerate the availability and deployment of its PPI to police forces across North America and worldwide. The program includes complete technical, sales, and marketing support for the VAR's and DFP's. The technical platform provided by Darwin Ecosystem's solutions, combined with additional marketing resources from DataNavee, demonstrate our commitment to empowering a rich and vibrant partner ecosystem.

DataNavee's Global Channel Program Partners gain access to our initial suite of Human Capital Solutions, which include:

PPI API: The Projected Personality Interpreter (PPI) API is a transaction-based text analytics processing service delivering Big Five personality traits insight, along with team traits and customizable recipes, for our partners to build, integrate and augment their Human Capital solutions.

PPI Portal and Portal Basic: The Projected Personality Interpreter (PPI) Portals offer our partners a white label administrative interface dashboard connected to the PPI API to manage questionnaire email campaigns, organize resources, generate reports, visualize comparative analytics, import and export data, and integrate via its own API to other services. Each PPI Portal is deployed as a cloud SaaS.

DataNavee will continue to offer Human Capital add-ons and solutions to its partners over the coming months.

DataNavee is pleased to welcome PES as our first Global Channel Partner. PES currently offers Law Enforcement Recruitment Service powered by the Darwin PPI API to 17 separate police departments in New England.

"We are pleased to partner with DataNavee at a time when having relevant and meaningful insight about law enforcement candidates is more important than ever," affirms Gretel Hartman, CEO and founder of Police Exams Solutions. "The ability for DataNavee algorithms to utilize chaos theory principles to reveal the patterns hidden in unstructured large data sources from the Web or organizations, makes the recruitment process much more efficient and effective compared to traditional one-day assessments. This partnership offers us unprecedented resources as we work with local agencies and policy makers in response to the 2021 law enforcement reform initiatives enacted throughout the USA."

Police Exams Solutions, LLC ("PES") specializes in law enforcement recruitment throughout the United States, and they pride themselves on the relationships they foster with potential candidates seeking careers in law enforcement. PES is dedicated to helping law enforcement agencies recruit, examine, and ultimately select the best candidates for their police department. using the most advanced vetting tools available to finding the right fit between each job and candidate.

About DigiMax

DigiMax is based in Toronto and is the first company in the Digital Security space to be both publicly listed (listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange-symbol: DIGI) and own a registered Dealer. Canada, DigiMax Capital Corp is an 'Exempt Market Dealer registered in Ontario.

The Company has a highly qualified management team with extensive experience in global financial and capital markets, combined with a rapidly expanding global presence through collaborative partnerships in the USA, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, England, Singapore, Korea and Malta.

DigiMax has expanded its financial services base to utilize Predictive Analytics powered by Artificial Intelligence both in its own efforts, and to provide such expertise to both corporations and individuals through a series of SaaS-based Applications currently being introduced into the marketplace.

