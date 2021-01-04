PowerBand Solutions Inc.: PowerBand Appoints Shibu Abraham CPA as Chief Financial Officer

Bringing Deep Rooted Experience in both Public and Private Corporate Accounting and Financial Management

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX)(OTCQB:PWWBF)(FSE:1ZVA) ("PowerBand", "PBX" or the "Company") an innovative automotive fintech leader providing digital and virtual platform solutions to buy, sell, trade, lease, or finance vehicles to consumers, dealers, and OEMs is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Shibu Abraham CPA as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Abraham has over 25 years of accounting and financial management experience for various private and publicly traded companies listed on stock exchanges in both Canada and the United States. His diverse work background includes assignments as audit partner of several Canadian listed issuers as well as serving in senior executive positions, where he was involved in international M&A, initial listings on the stock exchange, financing as well as restructuring. He was most recently Chief Financial Officer of a Fintech company where he led the restructuring of the company's International M&A and expansion efforts. With deep functional expertise and technical knowledge in all aspects of corporate finance, financial planning and accounting, Mr. Abraham brings the leadership capabilities to manage and enable Powerband Solutions to push ahead with the execution of the company's strategic initiatives, including posting relevant and timely information for the investors, maintaining sustained future growth and adding value to the shareholders.

Mr. Abraham received his Chartered Accountant designation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario Canada, his CPA from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and holds an ACA from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Kelly Jennings CEO of PowerBand, commented, "Shibu has the skill set we require for public accounting coupled with his experience in guiding the financial affairs of small to midcap companies. We are very pleased that Mr. Abraham has agreed to join the PowerBand team."

About PowerBand Solutions, Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, funders, and manufacturers (OEMs). It enables them to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used, electric- and non-electric vehicles, on smart phones or any other online digital devices, from any location. PowerBand's transaction platform - being trademarked under DRIVRZ - is being made available across North American and global markets

