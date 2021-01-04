EV Biologics Corporation: EV Biologics Update for 2021

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2021 / EV Biologics Corp (OTC:YECO) today announced that it has completed all its filings on OTC Markets with its 10K, 2020 filing today.

The Company expects to become Pink Current within the next few weeks, then apply for a OTCQB listing. For the Company, being current allows the majority of brokers to trade in our shares, whereas before only online brokers could buy or sell the security.

CEO Daniel Mckinney, said "we set aggressive goals for ourselves in 2020. Our shares were trading from a low of $0.02 in early 2020, finishing at $5.00 a share on December 31st. That's an appreciation of 250 times. We hope to keep building shareholder value, while remaining focused on our ultimate audacious goal of conquering incurable diseases and revolutionizing modern medicine"

The Company will start isolating its own engineered exosome-producer cell line in the next 30-45 days. Our goal is GMP-compliant production of exosomes by April, 2021, with preclinical development in preparation for an IND application and clinical trials commencing shortly thereafter.

EV Biologics is building a world-class team of molecular biologists, analytical biochemists, nanoparticle biophysicists, synthetic organic chemists biomedical engineers, software and systems engineers, as well as physicians and surgeons specializing in regenerative medical technology. Please visit our new website: www.evbiologics.com/about

EV Biologics was previously a NASDAQ listed company and intends to apply to up-list to OTCQB, then apply for a mainboard exchange by Q3, 2021.

About the Company

EV Biologics (formerly Yulong Eco-Materials Limited) is a Wyoming, USA domiciled Biotechnology Company, intent on bringing human mesenchymal "MSC" and other stem cell and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces. Initially, these novel and unique products will be specifically provided to the international clinical research community including universities and physicians and will be targeted to the aesthetic and regenerative medicine markets. Using proprietary and patentable technologies, the Company is creating exclusive IP and IT inherent in our superior products. Further product development will be focused on investigation of novel stem cell-derived biopharmaceuticals designed for specific clinical conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

YECO has 7.22 million shares issued and outstanding with a float of 1,016,375 shares.

Contact:

Dennis Burns

Investor Relations

Tel(567)237-4132

dburns@nvestrain.com

For more information on EV Biologics please visit:

www.evbiologics.com

SOURCE: EV Biologics Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/622960/EV-Biologics-Update-for-2021