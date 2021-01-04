Innovest Global, Inc.: Innovest Global Announces DTC Eligibility for Common Shares

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2021 / Innovest Global Inc. (OTC PINK:IVST), a diversified industrial company, is pleased to announce that it's OTC Markets listing under the symbol "IVST" has received approval from the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") to make the Company's common shares eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC ("DTC Eligibility").

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC), a United States company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTCC, through its subsidiaries, advances industry-leading solutions that help secure and shape the future growth and development of the global financial marketplace, processing trillions of dollars of securities transactions on a daily basis.

DTC Eligibility incorporates an electronic method of clearing securities that speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for certain investors.

Dan Martin, Chairman and CEO of Innovest notes, "This achievement builds on Innovest's recent Penny Stock Exemption and is an important milestone towards broadening our market presence as we engage with the significant shareholder audience that comes with being a DTC Eligible security. We continue to focus on growing customer revenues and building a scalable operating environment, providing effective and efficient solutions for the markets we serve."

About Innovest Global, Inc.

Innovest Global, Inc. (OTC Markets:IVST) is a diversified industrial company applying technology and innovation to provide value-added solutions across multiple business markets. Innovest Global builds long-term shareholder value by acquiring established industrial businesses on favorable terms, realizing synergies and achieving organic growth through investments in innovative technology and business systems. For more information, please click here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could impact the Company and the forward-looking statements contained herein are included in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investors, Brokers, and Analysts Contact:

Chesapeake Group

+1-410-825-3930

info@chesapeakegp.com

SOURCE: Innovest Global, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/622964/Innovest-Global-Announces-DTC-Eligibility-for-Common-Shares