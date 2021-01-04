GAMCO Investors, Inc., (NYSE: GBL) announces that analyst and portfolio manager Hendi Susanto will join the portfolio management team of the GAMCO International SICAV All Cap Value sub fund, a UCITS III Vehicle, effective January 1, 2021.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Gabelli said, "We are delighted to add Hendi to the ACV team. He has unique insights into tech investing and has shown the ability to couple investing in companies that create innovative solutions with our research intensive value process. He has generated commendable returns in the proprietary pool of assets he managed in 2020."

Hendi Susanto joined Gabelli Funds in 2007 as an analyst following the tech sector. Prior to that, he spent his early career in supply chain management consulting and operations roles in the technology industry. Hendi graduated summa cum laude with a BS from the University of Minnesota, an MS from MIT and an MBA in finance from Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About GAMCO International SICAV

GAMCO International SICAV is a Luxembourg Societe d'Investissement a Capital Variable (SICAV) composed of several separate Sub-Funds, with $480 million in total net assets. ACV's primary investment objective is growth of capital. The SICAV is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL).

