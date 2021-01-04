Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Launches Two Streaming Channels on VIZIO

CONtv Anime and MyTime Movie Network Streaming Channels Are Now Available Free on VIZIO SmartCast® Televisions

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) today announced two of the company's streaming channels, CONtv Anime and MyTime Movie Network, have officially launched on VIZIO SmartCast, the award-winning Smart TV platform available to millions of viewers. VIZIO, Inc., is the #1 American-based TV brand[1] and the #1 Sound Bar brand in America.

About the channels:

MyTime Movie Network offers an unparalleled library of curated content catering to women of all ages. The diverse library, which has been seen by a combined audience of upwards of 20 million viewers, features hundreds of popular and award-winning made-for-television films.

CONtv Anime meets the needs of anime fans with acclaimed anime series & movies… cyberpunk, supernatural tales, gripping dramas and epic fantasy adventures. The channel aims to fill the void for the discovery of high-quality anime content not requiring a subscription.

SmartCast is the award-winning operating system that comes equipped with every VIZIO Smart TV. SmartCast powers a vast array of entertainment options for millions of households with content for everyone including audiophiles, gamers, kids & families, multicultural audiences, sports enthusiasts, cinephiles, and more. VIZIO is continuously enhancing SmartCast with new features and content, providing users with a vast array of entertainment options all while staying healthy and safe in their home. SmartCast provides free content, available 24/7, from the SmartCast Home screen.

"As one of the leading television brands in the country, VIZIO has played an important role in bringing our channels directly into living rooms across America," said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm's General Manager of Digital Networks. "The future of video is streaming and VIZIO helps us effectively reach a growing audience of consumers who are seeking high-quality entertainment. We are excited to bring two of our newest channels to VIZIO's growing base of SmartCast viewers."

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (https://twitter.com/cinedigm), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/cinedigm/), Facebook (https://facebook.com/Cinedigm), StockTwits (https://stocktwits.com/CinedigmCorp) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com.

VIZIO, the #1 American-based TV brand[2] and America's #1 Sound Bar Company[3], delivers innovative entertainment solutions and value for millions of connected consumers. Formed in 2002 and quickly established as an innovative leader, VIZIO has built a portfolio of high-quality products that provide immersive entertainment while incorporating seamlessly with the smart home. The company designs a collection of televisions, sound bars, and the SmartCast smart TV platform with the consumer's desires in mind, and was America's Fastest Growing TV Brand with Quantum Dot and America's Fastest Growing Sound Bar Brand with Dolby Atmos. VIZIO received 30 Best of CES 2020 accolades. VIZIO products are carried by U.S. retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Sam's Club, Target and Walmart.

© 2020 VIZIO, Inc. VIZIO, the V Logo, VIZIO SmartCast, VIZIO SmartCast Home and other terms and phrases are trademarks or registered trademarks of VIZIO, Inc. All other trademarks and logos are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

