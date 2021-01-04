Bidders who have been pre-qualified to compete in a tender opened a year ago will now advance to the second phase of the procurement exercise.From pv magazine France The Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (Masen) has launched the second phase of the 400 MW PV tender it launched in January 2020. The agency said it will now work closely with the pre-qualified bidders and will ensure their projects will be located at sites with suitable grid connection and infrastructure. The site selection takes into account a series of criteria including suitability for solar PV technology, accessibility, topography ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...